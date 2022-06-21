More than a week into new session, kids yet to receive books

Hyderabad: It is been almost more than a week that the new academic year has begun but students have not yet received the government-printed textbooks, as the Education department is yet to complete printing.

While there is a requirement of 1.70 crore textbooks, only 65 lakh books have been printed. Due to the lack of books, government teachers are facing hardship to teach, and children are finding it difficult to grasp the topics.

According to the Education department, around 65 lakh books have been dispatched to 33 districts of Telangana but teachers pointed out that textbooks are not been distributed. It is being difficult for teachers to conduct bridge course due to non-availability of textbooks.

M Ravinder, general secretary, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) said, "It is almost one week that schools have started, as per the rules of the Education department textbooks should be distributed in the schools in May.

The Education department said that printing of books is getting delayed as this year books are been printed in bilingual.

This is an illogical excuse given by the Education department. As per the department around 65 lakh books are been printed but why aren't the books been distributed yet," pointed Ravinder,

The non-availability of books is giving hardship to function the schools. Officials said that books will be distributed in schools in July or August.

It will be better if the Education department distribute the books by June end.

Y Ravi, a government school teacher at Government High School, Secunderabad said, " Many government schools do not have books to teach, we are somehow managing by borrowing old books from previous year batches, but as students in government schools have drastically increased we do not have enough books. The books which we have are only in Telugu language."

"We are facing difficulty to conduct bridge course due to the non-availability of textbooks. We are conducting the course with our own planning, but children will require books to understand all the chapters after the completion of the course.

It is high time that the Education department should distribute the books by June end," said a government teacher.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of Education department said, "Around 65 lakh books are been distributed in schools so far and more 1.20 crore books need to be distributed. Printing is in progress and by the end of July first week books will be distributed in schools."