Mother, daughter go missing in Hyderabad

In a shocking case, a woman and her six-year-old daughter went missing under Miyapur police station limits on Monday.



According to SI Ravi Kiran, Shabana (28) and her husband Mubeen were working as daily wagers to earn their living. Mubeen who returned home late on January 1 found her wife and daughter missing.



He inquired at their neighbours and relatives' house but failed to trace them. Shabana also left her phone at home making it difficult to find them. Mubeen later approached the Miyapur police who registered a missing case.



The police are looking into the CCTV footage to learn about the mother and daughter missing. An investigation is underway.

