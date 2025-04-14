Motorist killed in freak mishap

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old motorist died in Balanagar after losing control of his bike during a traffic police stop attempt.

The victim has been identified as Bosu Babu. According to reports, the Balanagar traffic police attempted to halt a moving motorcyclist. During this intervention, the rider reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Eyewitnesses claim in an attempt to evade inspection, the bike skidded and he fell on road. Tragically, an oncoming RTC bus ran over him, resulting in spot death.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam along the busy Jeedimetla – Balanagar route, leaving numerous vehicles stranded. A crowd gathered at the spot and started a protest. A few people tried to attack the police. The law and order police reached the spot and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd. A few suffered injuries.

The police were deployed to control the situation and clear the congestion. A case has been registered; investigation is on.