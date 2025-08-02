MP R. Krishnaiah Accuses Congress of Betrayal on BC Reservation Promises

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament and BJP leader R. Krishnaiah made strong accusations against the ruling Congress government. He alleged that the government had deliberately neglected the welfare of the Backwards Classes (BC) despite its commitments made in the Kamareddy BC Declaration.

Addressing the media on Friday, Krishnaiah criticised the Congress for failing to implement the promised 42% BC reservation. He claimed that the party was shifting responsibility by blaming the central government and the BJP. He pointed out that under Constitutional Amendments 73 and 74, specifically Clause 243D(6), state governments have the authority to decide local body reservations, which means the current Congress-led government could act immediately.

He further alleged that the Congress was falsely claiming that the BJP had blocked the reservation bill, despite the BJP's declared support for it.He also mentioned that no Government Order (GO) has been issued, even after the Assembly approved the measure. According to Krishnaiah, reservations should be based on caste professions rather than religion; he argued that including Muslims undermines the genuine representation of BC communities.

Krishnaiah referenced past injustices, such as the diversion of 4% central BC reservation to Muslims under the UPA government, and condemned religious-based quotas. He cited Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's views, emphasising that reservations should specifically address caste-based discrimination.

He commended the Modi government for conducting a national caste census, granting constitutional status to the National BC Commission, and launching initiatives like the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to support caste professions. He also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for questioning the Prime Minister's identity concerning BC interests.

Krishnaiah called on all BC leaders and groups to participate in a Mahadharna at Indira Park on August 2, demanding the implementation of the Kamareddy Declaration and exposing what he claimed were Congress's double standards.

Krishnaiah stated that the Congress government lacks sincerity and transparency, asserting that only the BJP is genuinely committed to the empowerment of Backwards Classes.