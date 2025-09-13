Live
Mrs Belleza 1st Runner -up Dr. P. Nikila Reddy Inaugurates National Silk Expo
Hyderabad, September 2025: Mrs Belleza Telangana 1st Runner -up Dr. P. Nikila Reddy formally Inaugurated a 6-day National Silk Expo-2025 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills. which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala. Platforms such as this are required to reach out women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear & exclusive, silk saris and handloom creations coming together under one roof,” said Dr. P. Nikila Reddy
Organizer of the Exhibition Jayesh Kumar, speaking to media said that, The Expo will be on till 16th September 2025, Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant” said organizer Jayesh Kumar