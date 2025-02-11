Mrs India Telangana Winners to Represent State on National Platform

Hyderabad: The Grand Finale of Mrs India Telangana was organized by Mamta Trivedi in January 2025. The Crown winners at the state level will now represent Telangana on the national platform of Mrs India, to be organized in September 2025. Mrs India is being organized by Mrs. Deepali Phadnis since 14 years. Mrs Mamta Trivedi won the Mrs India Telangana, Mrs India and Mrs Asia International world crowns in 2017 and has been organizing the Mrs India Telangana pageant since 2018.

Details of the winners of Mrs India Telangana who will represent Telangana on National platform are as follows:

Dr. Rashmi Kandlikar –Mrs India Telangana Winner in Super Classic category, Mrs Charismatic, Dr Rashmi is a dental surgeon specialised in cosmetic and forensic dentistry. “Transforming smiles, Transforming lives” is her mission. Music, Dance and art are her stress Busters. She champions the cause of women’s safety and Girls’ education.

Maitryee Amruta Sarangi – Mrs India Telangana Winner in Classic category, Mrs. Sparkling, Maitreyee is an Engineer from University of Akron, USA, working for a large MNC. On being diagnosed with diabetes, she embraced strength training to reverse her condition and successfully lost 15 kgs. Movies, Music and time with family are her stress relievers. She believes empowering women educationally, physically, mentally and financially is necessary for a brighter, more equitable future.

Dr Sita – Philanthropist and environmentalist, Mrs India Telangana 1st Runner Up in Super Classic category, Mrs Compassionate, Dr. P.Sita is renowned for her impactful community service and commitment to positive change. A 1976 alumna of Government Dental College, she supports education for over 50 underprivileged students annually, provides healthcare aid, and champions environmental and women’s empowerment causes.

Archana Konakanchi – Mrs India Telangana 1st Runner Up in Classic category, Mrs. Positive, Mrs Archana is a confident, diligent, multi-tasking corporate woman who juggles multiple roles, striking balance between work commitments and personal passions. Dance and Fitness are not just hobbies, but part of her daily lifestyle. Armed with a “never give up “ attitude, Archana strongly advocates gender equality and believes that there is no limit to what women can achieve.

Sudipta Dash: Mrs India Telangana 2nd Runner up in Mrs Category, Mrs Inspirational, Sudipta Dash, an MBA in HR with a decade plus of corporate experience, is now a Fitness & Nutrition Coach. A dancer, singer, martial-art practitioner, social media enthusiast, and lifelong learner drawing from her global experiences, Sudipta is a women’s health champion committed to raise awareness about nutrition and active living, creating a positive and lasting impact.

Mitalee Agrawal - Mrs India Telangana 2nd Runner up in Mrs Category, Mrs. Impactful, Mitalee is a Communication Engineer and Manager committed to Inventing and Innovating via Communication for Humanity. She has creatively crafted benchmarking practices in the field of Communication, while balancing her family responsibilities. A firm believer that relationships are life, Mitalee is inspired by Bhagvad Gita to do good.

Shruti J: Mrs India Telangana 3rd Runner Up in Classic category, Mrs. Focussed, Shruti has transitioned herself from a small-town girl to a global Music Teacher. Driven by determination and perseverance, she balances her family and professional life, provides free music classes to underprivileged children, practices Yoga and works to empower rural children through education. Inspiring women to pursue their dreams.

About Mrs India Telangana

Mrs India Telangana is a unique women empowerment initiative. It is the largest platform for married women to rediscover themselves, showcase their talent and realize their full potential, where physical attributes such as height, weight, skin colour, etc do not matter. Age is just a number.

We believe every woman is beautiful and must feel beautiful. We Break Stereotypes about Beauty and about married women. We look for role-models who can inspire other women.

Women across age groups from diverse backdrops such as Doctors, Engineers, Chartered Accountants, IAS officers, Corporate executives, Entrepreneurs, Artists, Teachers, Sports enthusiasts such as Car racers and Kabaddi Champions, walk the ramp with grace and dignity.

The pageant is organized as per International Production Standards with highest levels of Professional management. Huge stage, large ramp, glitter and glory are just one part of the mega pageant, which also promotes Indian culture, traditions, handlooms and several other causes through its powerful platform.

Being part of Mrs India, Mrs India Telangana provides opportunities to its queens to represent the state of Telangana at the National level. It is a life transforming journey that helps participants to become more confident, more assertive and more inclined to do good.

About Mrs. Mamta Trivedi

Mrs Mamta Trivedi is the Regional Director of Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Mrs India winner, Mrs Asia International World winner, Founder President SEWA, Director, Pankaj Publications, “Pride of Telangana” awardee, Goodwill Ambassador The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Best Beauty Pageant Organizer Award Winner, Best Director Mrs India, Regional Director, Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Mrs Mamta Trivedi has been organizing the Mrs India Telangana pageant since 2018.

