MS Education Academy honoured for supporting Thalassemia-afflicted kids

Hyderabad: In a special ceremony held in Hyderabad, the Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) honoured MS Education Academy for its exemplary contribution towards the education and empowerment of children suffering from Thalassemia. Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, along with Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr Moazzam Hussain, were felicitated for their continuous and generous support towards this noble cause.

Recognising the financial hardships faced by families of Thalassemia-affected children, MS Education Academy has opened admissions free of cost in its institutions—MS Creative School, MS Junior College, and MS Degree College—for such students. So far, hundreds of children have benefited from this initiative and are receiving quality education without any financial burden. In addition to education, MS Education Academy regularly organises Blood Donation Camps to support Thalassemia patients, encouraging its staff and faculty to voluntarily donate blood.

In appreciation of these humanitarian efforts, TSCS honoured the leadership of MS Education Academy with commemorative mementos. The event was graced by Chandrakant Agarwal (President, TSCS India), Ratnavali Kotapalli (Vice President), Dr Suman Jain (Secretary & CEO), M A Aleem Baig (Joint Secretary), Mohammad Ameen (Executive Member), and well-known social media influencer Abu Aimal.

A special citation was also presented during the ceremony, acknowledging the Academy’s contribution: “TSCS appreciates your unwavering support and generous contribution towards the education and empowerment of students affected by Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia.” Thalassemia-affected students and their parents also attended the event and expressed heartfelt gratitude to MS Education Academy, praising the institution for providing their children with the opportunity to pursue education with dignity and respect—a gesture they described as truly admirable.