Murthy launches ‘AI-Driven Leadership’ blending Dharma with AI Era

At a heartfelt event in Hyderabad, author and leadership coach Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy launched his new book, AI-Driven Leadership: Leading with Dharma in the Age of AI.

The launch, graced by mothers of his readers, emphasized nurturing ethical leadership. Murthy introduced his AAA Model—Adapt, Amplify, Accelerate—and a Dharmic Panchsheel framework to guide leaders through AI’s challenges.

The book offers tools like empathy loops and reflection rituals, bridging ancient wisdom with modern decision-making. Aimed at leaders, technologists, and changemakers, the book urges conscience-led growth in the digital age. “It’s not just a book,” Murthy said, “it’s a leadership awakening.”