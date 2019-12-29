Musheerabad: Padmashali new year calendar unveiled at Gandhinagar ward office

Musheerabad: Muta Gopal, Musheerabad MLA, released 2020 new year calendar of Jawahar Nagar Padmashali Sangham at Gandhinagar ward office on Sunday.

Prominent leaders who attended the programme include the state president of youth Congress Anil Kumar Yadav, Padmasri award recipient Chintakindi Mallesham, local corporator Muta Padma, youth leader Muta Jaisimha and others.

Speaking during the programme, Muta Gopal promised to strive for the welfare of Padmashali community. He said that the state government had taken several initiatives for welfare of the community. He advised the community members to speak in single voice to get their issues addressed. He said that Telangana government had been promoting clothes weaved by the local weavers.

Local leaders Gurram Shankar, Gurram Chandrakala, Rapolu Jayaprakash, Kathula Sudarshan, Babu Rao, the association members Raj Mohan, Racha Srinivas, Kairamkonda Papaiah, Samala Ramulu, Nara Venkatesh, Captain Srinivas, Urmila, M Prabhakar, Arunasri and others were present.