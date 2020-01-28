Musheerabad: RTC Employees Union alleges harassment by management

Musheerabad: The TSRTC Employees' Union while quoting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's call for 'friendly management' on Monday, posed a question as to where it is. Union President S Babu alleged in a statement that the management was resorting to harassment of the workers while citing KCR's stand as an alibi.

He claimed that because of the harassment, a driver of the Falaknuma depot, Bikshapathi, had died recently of a heart attack, following the pressure exerted by the management with regard to service duty and earning. Babu wanted the management to take full responsibility for the death. Babu demanded disciplinary action by KCR against the RTC managing director and Falaknuma depot manager for causing the driver's death. He appealed for putting an end to the management's harassment.

The union leader also alleged that taking advantage of KCR's call to the workers to work for one hour extra, while addressing the Athmiya Sammelan, the management was resorting to an increase in km and night travel by two more hours.