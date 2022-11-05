  • Menu
Music director Devi Sri Prasad booked

Highlights

The Central Crime Station of Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Tollywood music director Devisri Prasad following a complaint from Hindu associations and Karate Kalyanis, who allege that the director produced a private album titled “O Pari”, containing obscene dances on Hare Rama Hare Krishna mantras, insulting the feelings of Hindus.

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station of Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Tollywood music director Devisri Prasad following a complaint from Hindu associations and Karate Kalyanis, who allege that the director produced a private album titled "O Pari", containing obscene dances on Hare Rama Hare Krishna mantras, insulting the feelings of Hindus.

Cyber Crime ACP K V M Prasad said further steps would be taken against the music director after obtaining a legal opinion.

The music video was launched by Bollywood actor Ranvir Singh and Devisri was the singer and composer of the song.

