Music director Devi Sri Prasad booked

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station of Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Tollywood music director Devisri Prasad following a complaint from Hindu associations and Karate Kalyanis, who allege that the director produced a private album titled "O Pari", containing obscene dances on Hare Rama Hare Krishna mantras, insulting the feelings of Hindus.



Cyber Crime ACP K V M Prasad said further steps would be taken against the music director after obtaining a legal opinion.

The music video was launched by Bollywood actor Ranvir Singh and Devisri was the singer and composer of the song.