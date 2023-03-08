Muslims observe Shab-e-Barat with religious fervour

Muslims in the city observed Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, on Tuesday night with full religious spirit. The night falls between the 14th and 15th of Sha'aban, the 8th Islamic month. Muslims prayed for the departed souls and sought forgiveness for their sins.





Muslims gathered in illuminated mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, including special prayers like Nawafil, Shabina, and recitation of the Holy Quran during the whole night to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah. The night-long prayers at major mosques were observed as hundreds of Muslims offered prayers. They also visited the graveyards and remembered their dear ones. Devotees thronged mosques on Tuesday night to pray and participate in the recitation of the Holy Quran, while preachers and religious scholars highlighted the importance of the night and the teachings of Islam. Various public meetings were held across the city.





In the city, special prayers were offered at different mosques, including Mecca Masjid at Charminar, Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-aam at Public Gardens, Vazirali mosque at Fateh Darwaza and Jamia Masjid, Musheerabad, and others witnessed huge crowds. Mutawallis (caretakers) of graveyards made arrangements for cleaning graveyards. Muslim cemeteries got a fresh coat of paint, and shrubs were removed. Thousands were seen at graveyards sprinkling water, offering flowers and laying 'chader' upon the graves as they recited hymns. Several observe fasting on both days.





Daira Mir Momin, the 450-year-old graveyard in Sultan Shahi, is one graveyard in the Old City that almost everyone visits. It is here the five Prime Ministers who ruled Hyderabad under Nizam are buried. All belong to the Salar Jung family. Moreover, Barhaneshah graveyard in Santoshnagar, Bada and chotaQabrastan in Yakutpura, Bada kabrastan in Barkas, among other Muslims, visited the graveyard. The Shahi Masjid (The Royal Mosque) at Public Gardens is also frequented by many who reside in its vicinity. Several VIPs visit the mosque as it is close to the Assembly and is also at the centre of the city.