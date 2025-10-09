Live
- Prepare plans for devpt works in Journalists’ Colony
- Govt rolls out Universal Health Screening initiative in Kuppam
- Awareness campaign on cybercrimes held
- Guidelines issued for MCD by-elections in 12 wards
- Police conduct security checks
- Growing digital dependency major factor behind increasing eye problems
- Police bust online job fraud racket with China links; 3 held
- YSRCP, TDP corporators clash over pension issue
- Global seminar on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and legacy held
- Delhi shocker: Wife pours boiling oil on husband
NABARD’s ‘Grameen Bharat Mahotsav’ begins
Hyderabad: The 12th edition of ‘Grameen Bharat Mahotsav’, an initiative of NABARD, was started in the city on Wednesday. Hyderabad District Collector...
Hyderabad: The 12th edition of ‘Grameen Bharat Mahotsav’, an initiative of NABARD, was started in the city on Wednesday. Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari said that the programme was a vibrant celebration of India’s rural creativity, craftsmanship, and enterprise.
53 stalls representing artisans and entrepreneurs from across India, featuring 44 exceptional products are being offered for sale, each uniquely representing the craftsmanship and identity of its respective State have been setup. The stalls open at 10 AM and close by 9 PM till October 15.
Speaking on the occasion, Harichandana highlighted the importance of standards for identifying products of genuine artisans. She suggested NABARD to develop Grameen Tag for such identification. She further appreciated the role of bankers in skill development and expressed hope that similar initiatives will be carried forward across the country. She highlighted that there is a huge demand for Indian rural artisans’ products which should be tapped.