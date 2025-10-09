NABARD’s ‘Grameen Bharat Mahotsav’ begins

Hyderabad: The 12th edition of ‘Grameen Bharat Mahotsav’, an initiative of NABARD, was started in the city on Wednesday. Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari said that the programme was a vibrant celebration of India’s rural creativity, craftsmanship, and enterprise.

53 stalls representing artisans and entrepreneurs from across India, featuring 44 exceptional products are being offered for sale, each uniquely representing the craftsmanship and identity of its respective State have been setup. The stalls open at 10 AM and close by 9 PM till October 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Harichandana highlighted the importance of standards for identifying products of genuine artisans. She suggested NABARD to develop Grameen Tag for such identification. She further appreciated the role of bankers in skill development and expressed hope that similar initiatives will be carried forward across the country. She highlighted that there is a huge demand for Indian rural artisans’ products which should be tapped.