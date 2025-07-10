Nadda alarmed by rising urea demand in TG

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Fertilizers and Chemicals JP Nadda has expressed serious concern over the abnormal increase of urea consumption in Telangana. While accepting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s request for additional supplies of urea, the union minister appealed to regulate chemical fertilizers by promoting organic farming.

A day after the CM met the Union Minister in New Delhi, Nadda sent an official communication to the state government on the supply of urea. He also said that urea sales during Rabi (Yasangi) season in 2024-25 increased by 21 per cent as compared to Rabi in 2023-24 and it is a big worrying factor amid growing environmental challenges. The union minister also highlighted that the Centre was providing incentives to state governments through the ‘Pranam scheme’ to reduce the excessive use of chemical fertilizers and promote organic and natural farming.

An official state delegation led by the Chief Minister met the Union Minister in Delhi on Tuesday and briefed Nadda about the shortage of urea and appealed to uninterrupted supply of urea in July and August for Kharif season. In a quick response, the union minister assured him of full support to meet the demand of fertilizers from the farmers, and instructed the officials of his ministry to ensure adequate supply of urea to Telangana.

The union minister also instructed the state government officials to take necessary steps to ensure equal distribution of urea to various districts without diverting the stocks for non-agricultural needs.