Nagole: 15,000 visit Mini-Shilparamam

Nagole: On the first day of New Year, Mini-Shilparamam in the division recorded a footfall of nearly 15,000 people on Wednesday. The revellers enjoyed the day in the park which is known for its village kind of set up. The people celebrated the first day of the New Year hanging out at different locations in the Mini-Shilparamam with family and friends.

People in a large number gave priority to spend time here. They took time out of their duties have fun and joy on the day. Shopaholics had a great time visiting various stalls in the park. Crowds were witnessed at the handloom shops and fast food centres.

To add joy to the visit, cultural programmes were also organised in the park. The students of Yasha Sree master displayed their dancing skills. Visitors enjoyed the classical dances performed by the dancers.