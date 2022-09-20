Nagole flyover inching towards completion, to be opened soon

Hyderabad: The heavy traffic on one of the busiest road Uppal-LB Nagar stretch is all set to ease for the commuters as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is nearing the completion works of the six-lane bi-directional Nagole flyover. The 990-metre long flyover which is a part of the State government's Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) is in the final stages and will be inaugurated within a month.

The works of the flyover were delayed due to land acquisition and other issues. This flyover will provide signal-free traffic movement on both ways on the stretch.

LB Nagar has become a bustling community over the years, with numerous housing units, office spaces, and commercial businesses rapidly growing in the area, resulting in increased vehicular traffic. LB Nagar is a key entry and departure point for those people travelling to and from Vijayawada, with the LB Nagar Junction and adjoining roads seeing considerable traffic.

Once thrown open to the people, the route will reduce commute time and ensure safety for people transiting the busy junction while entering the city and reduce traffic snarls. "The flyover also benefits residents staying in Samathapuri Colony, Bandlaguda, RK Puram and other localities in LB Nagar, as traffic on the Nagole main road will be reduced and will make it easy for the localities to commute," said Sai Shekhar, a resident of Samathapuri colony.

According to GHMC, to facilitate the citizens with signal-free transport systems, the corporation is giving top priority in providing required infrastructure through SRDP. GHMC undertook various infrastructure developmental works like construction of flyovers, ROBs, underpass roads, slip roads and many more works are being completed in a phased manner, and most of them are opened for public.

This flyover will make it easy for the commuters to travel from LB Nagar to Uppal towards Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Secunderabad and ECIL.

"Rs 69 crore were spent for constructing the flyover and a total of Rs 143.58 crore were spent for land acquisition, utility shifting expenditure and other works. The two-way flyover width is 24 meters, six-lane bi-direction carriage way, with 23 pillars, 22 spans length of 600 metres via-duct position and 300 metres approach length Reinforced Earth (R.E) wall constructed," said an official of GHMC. The GHMC has undertaken 47 various types of work. Out of which 31 works are completed, while a total of 14 SRDP projects worth Rs 448 crore were suggested to alleviate traffic concerns in LB Nagar and its surroundings.