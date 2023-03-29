Naidu to address party delegates meeting at Nampally today

All eyes are on the party delegate meeting to be addressed by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu at Nampally grounds on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting of TDP in Telangana. The last meeting was held at Khammam. The politburo meeting chaired by Naidu on Tuesday here discussed the situation in Telangana and reviewed the promises made by the BRS government including the implementation of two bedroom housing scheme, unemployment dole Rs 3000, three acres land to landless etc. The politburo decided to formulate strategies to put pressure on the government to see that the promises are fulfilled. In the backdrop of this, the Wednesday's party





delegates meeting assumes importance. It remains to be seen if Naidu would announce any programme to take on the BRS in regard to the non-implementation or slow pace implementation of certain programmes in Telangana. It may be mentioned here that in the first major public meeting at Khammam, the TDP did not resort to criticising the BRS party. However, the Nampally meeting would refer to the recent controversy pertaining to the leak of TSPSC question papers and would demand that the real culprits be brought to book. The TDP cannot remain silent when the future of youth is pushed into oblivion party leaders including the Telangana TDP president Gyaneshwar Mudiraj said.





About 15000 leaders and workers from both Telugu states and Andaman Nicobar Islands will also participate in the party delegate meeting. It also decided to back candidates in the cantonment elections whenever held. In the meantime, the TDP national president wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for issuing a gazette notification on March 20 to issue Rs 100 denomination coin in the memory of NTR. Naidu in his letter said," NTR is the symbol of pride and self-respect of the Telugu people. Honouring late NTR is honouring Telugu people in general and fans. In this regard, the politburo places its gratitude to the government of India under your able leadership on record for commemorating late NTR's birth anniversary."