Nampally station gets E-Vehicle charging facility

Hyderabad : In order to reduce carbon emission, the Hyderabad Station (Nampally) gets an E-Vehicle Charging Facility. As part of the Government of India's initiative to introduce E-vehicle charging facility in all major cities by 2030 and as a major boost towards E-mobility, the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has awarded a contract for setting up E-Vehicle Charging stations at 32 important railway stations over Secunderabad Division.

According to SCR, in addition to providing an important passenger amenity, the initiative will also generate earnings for railways.

Railway has always been at the forefront in undertaking eco-friendly initiatives. E-mobility is an important step towards environmental sustainability as it reduces carbon emission and improves the quality of life apart from facilitating low maintenance needs. With the continuous increase in the usage of electric vehicles, the provision of charging points for vehicles at the railway station will provide additional facilities to the rail passengers, said a SCR senior officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager (In-charge), SCR stated that railways has consistently been taking several initiatives towards sustainable mass transportation while ensuring a green environment and clean energy, and this marks another important step in this direction.

He also appreciated the Secunderabad Division officials for undertaking this initiative towards environmental conservation.