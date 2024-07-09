Narayana concludes campus hiring programme

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions have successfully concluded their campus hiring programme, recruiting approximately 180 trainee faculties from multiple IITs and NITs across India. These recruits hold degrees in BTech, MTech, and MSc, specialising in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The orientation programme, titled ‘Narayana’s Navatharam’ recently took place at Ashray Convention. Puneet Kothapa, MD and CEO, welcomed and congratulated all the trainees, highlighting the organisation’s growth journey from a single branch to around 800 branches, and underscoring its vision and mission, emphasising the importance of knowledge and success for young minds.

Dr P Sindhura, director of Narayana Educational Institutions, remarked, “Our campus hiring programme signifies a significant stride toward empowering the next generation of educators. By selecting top talent from IITs and NITs, we are investing in the future of education, ensuring our students receive the highest quality of instruction and mentorship.” P Sharani, director, added, “We are immensely proud of the talented individuals who have joined us through this programme. Their dedication and enthusiasm are truly inspiring. With our comprehensive training and support, they will be well-prepared to make a profound impact on our students’ academic journeys.”