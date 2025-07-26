Narayanites shine at International Physics Olympiad 2025

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions is proud to celebrate a remarkable milestone as two of its exceptional students, Snehil Jha and Aagam Shah, have secured gold and silver medals respectively at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2025.

The IPhO is the most prestigious global physics competition for secondary school students, designed to thoroughly assess participants’ knowledge, analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and practical skills in both theoretical and experimental physics. Held annually and hosted by a different country each year, the 2025 edition of IPhO took place in France from July 18th to 24th, bringing together brilliant young minds from across the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our students and their achievement at the IPhO 2025. It’s not just a personal milestone for them, it’s a proud moment for the entire Narayana family and for India. At Narayana, we’ve always believed in nurturing young talent through consistency, discipline, and a deep love for learning. Our Olympiad preparation framework is meticulously designed, combining conceptual clarity, focussed training, and personalized mentoring to help students excel at national and international levels. Over the years, this methodology has empowered many of our students to shine at prestigious platforms like the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), International Biology Olympiad (IBO), International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), and other Olympiads. These students’ journey is a shining example of what’s possible when talent meets dedication and is nurtured by great mentorship and the right guidance”.