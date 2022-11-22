Narsi Reddy award winning letter writer

Hyderabad: Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, a member of the State Legislative Council, did not realise that he would end up an award-winning letter writer on problems related to education and teachers.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda Teacher constituency MLC said, he was elected in 2019. Since then, he had written hundreds of letters to district collectors, heads of the departments, like school education, collegiate education, technical education, and State secretary for education.

He says "my experience so far is that only district collectors and other officials at the district level alone respond to my letters. At least they have received my letter and looking into it. However, State-level officials, like directors, commissioners and secretaries have never responded to my letters":.

"The only thing one gets is an acknowledgement when sent by post or received acknowledgement at tappal office of the department or secretary concerned," he added.

"Earlier, it was not like this; secretaries and HoDs had observed the mandatory practice around 2015.

Their counterparts in the district observe it to date. Whenever a legislator writes to officials in government it is an established practice that they have to respond acknowledging the receipt of it, besides, informing the status and action contemplated or taken on the subject".

"But, it has now become upside down. The babus functioning as HoDs and secretaries have never cared to acknowledge my letters or ever bothered to respond on subjects I had raised in my letters, he rued.

"I had raised these issues several times in the legislative council. Yet, there was no satisfactory response. I had written around 30-40 letters to none other than to the Chief Minister's Office. There is no response to any of them till date," he added.

Following these developments, Narsi Reddy said he had tried to talk to other two teacher MLCs. "either to write a combined letter on issues related to the education sectors and teachers. However, there was no response from them."

As of now, I have no other option but to keep writing letters, even the All-India Service officers and Group-I officials acting as HoDs show no respect to the constitutional provisions of the right to petition and their duty to respond to a legislator.