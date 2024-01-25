National Girl Child Day Celebration at G.Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences

Hyderabad: Abhaya-Women Safety Club at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences (GNITS) proudly hosted a special event in honor of National Girl Child Day on January 24, 2024. This event was aimed to celebrate the essence of the girl child and promote awareness about women's safety and well-being. The Chief Guest for the event was a distinguished alumna of GNITS and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Woman Safety Wing, Cyberabad Smt Karnam Srujana (2005 passed out from EEE Dept).

Delete Edit



Her journey is a testament to the potential and capabilities of women in leadership roles. She shared her cherished moments at GNITS during her graduate days. She spoke about how to overcome challenges and hurdles in life confidently. An Interactive Session by renowned Gynaecologist Dr. Kavyapriya Vazrala, from KIMS Cuddles, Gachibowli , provided valuable insights on Girl child well-being their health and nourishment required at all phases. Ms Rohini Naidu, an influential figure and the Founder & Director of The Girl Foundation also spoke on empowering young girls.



Her journey as Mrs Universe-Integrity 2018, along with her roles as a model and actress, serves as an inspiration for aspiring students of GNITS. Other distinguished members who graced the event were Ms Amina Hussain, Director, Kaam4U Foundation (NGO) and Ms Harsha Chawla, Director, Learning Space Foundation (NGO).

On the whole , this event served as a unique opportunity for students, faculty, and the community to come together, celebrate the achievements of girls, and gain valuable insights from accomplished women leaders.

Date and Time:

January 24, 2024,4:30 pm

Venue:

G.Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences, Sheikpet , Hyderabad

We invite all members of the press to cover this event and help us in spreading awareness about the importance of empowering the girl child.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ms T.Aparna , 9989256569

Thank you for your support in promoting the cause of National Girl Child Day.