National PR Day celebrated
Hyderabad: The Public Relations Society of India’s Hyderabad Chapter on Sunday celebrated National PR Day.
During the celebrations, N Balram, Chairman and Managing Director, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, said, “Since Artificial Intelligence-led technological revolution is going to impact every aspect of our life, it is better if people learn how to use it responsibly and ethically.”
“We are not entering the age of AI; we are already in it neck deep. The pervasive influence of the internet has further compressed our world, creating a landscape where adaptation is not merely an option but a necessity for survival and success,” he added. Other speakers also stressed upon the advantages of AI.
