National Sports Day celebrated

Hyderabad: On the eve of the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day was celebrated at Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday.

During the event, the Sports Authority of Telangana honoured athletes by presenting cheques of Rs 5 lakh for their outstanding performance at the International level. The event was attended by Ministers Seethakka, D Sridhar Babu and several other dignitaries.

The event featured an exhibition match involving junior and sub-junior boys and girls teams, showcasing young talents in the field of hockey.