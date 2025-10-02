NCC AP&T contingent felicitated for stellar performance at AIVSC 2025

The NCC Directorate of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (AP&T) was felicitated on Wednesday for its commendable performance at the All India Vayu Sainik Camp (AIVSC) – 2025, held from September 18 to 29 at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru.

The camp, a premier event for Air Wing cadets under the National Cadet Corps (NCC), brought together contingents from all 17 NCC Directorates across the country for a series of competitive and skill-based activities.

The AP&T Directorate was represented by a 38-member contingent comprising 24 Senior Division (SD) and 12 Senior Wing (SW) cadets. The cadets showcased exemplary discipline, teamwork, and technical proficiency across a range of events, including Flying, Drill, Line Area, Skeet Shooting, .22 Firing, Aeromodelling, Drone Handling, and Health & Hygiene.

A standout achievement came from CPL K Udaya of 6 (A) Air Squadron NCC, Visakhapatnam, who secured the Bronze Medal in the Health & Hygiene competition. His performance highlighted the importance of personal and community health awareness, a vital aspect of NCC training and civic responsibility.

Air Commodore Narsingh Sailani, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate AP&T, congratulated the cadets and staff for their dedication and success.

He praised the contingent’s relentless efforts and expressed confidence that the Directorate would continue to excel in future national-level camps and competitions.