NCC inauguration ceremony held at Rockwoods International School

Hyderabad: The NCC inauguration ceremony at Rockwoods International School was conducted in a grand manner on Wednesday. The chief guests for the event were Lieutenant Colonel K. S. Pandiyan, Officiating Commanding Officer, 1 (T) BN NCC, School Chairman Mr. Raman Naidu, CEO Mr. Subrahmanyam, and Principal Mrs. Divya Sharma.

Lieutenant Colonel K. S. Pandiyan lit the ceremonial lamp, hoisted the NCC flag, and received the guard of honour. In his address, he emphasized the importance of NCC in instilling patriotism, leadership qualities, and discipline among students.

He encouraged the cadets, saying, “Today’s students are tomorrow’s responsible citizens of India,” and motivated them to develop into confident and committed individuals.

