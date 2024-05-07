Nearly 11,500 pilgrims from 17 states to depart from Hyd for Haj-2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has made all arrangements for Haj pilgrims at the Haj House in Nampally for the Haj-2024, where they would stay ahead of their departure to their holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. It is for the first time that the State Haj Committee will be taking care of nearly 11,500 Hajis from 17 states this Haj season for their departure and arrival of Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

According to the state Haj Committee, this year the State Haj Committee was flooded with 11,313 applications from the State, as per the allotted quota 8,239 were selected through ‘Qurrah’ (draw of lots). Of this over 5,000 are from Hyderabad district. “For the first time, a total 11,464 hajis including 8,239 from Telangana, 1,098 from Andhra Pradesh, 1,046 from Karnataka, 737 from Maharashtra and others from different states are departing from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point. The 38 special flights are scheduled to depart from May 9 to May 26 from Hyderabad to Madina, Saudi Arabia,” said Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer TSHC.

On Monday, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, chairman of state Haj committee along with the Haj committee executive officer, Shaikh Liyakath Hussain and other officers inspected the Haj House to see if all the arrangements are in place for the pilgrims.

“The Haj House will accommodate all the pilgrims who will be coming here from districts and nearby states to board the flight from Hyderabad airport. We ensure the best arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims in the departure and return journey,” said Khusro Pasha.

This year, a large number of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have opted for Hyderabad as their point of departure.

Many pilgrims want to depart from the Hyderabad Haj House in view of the excellent arrangements made here. Nearly 700 members can be accommodated in the Haj House at a time. “No stone will be left unturned for providing comfort and convenience to the Haj pilgrims when they leave for the most sacred journey of their lifetime,” said Khusro Pasha.

Irfan Shareef said the TS Haj committee has sought assurance from all the department’s officials for their active cooperation and their coordinated efforts for successful conduct of Haj Camp.

The Committee also asked the Saudi Airlines authorities to ensure that no Haj flights are delayed, and all amenities be provided to the pilgrims. We have asked GMR to provide enough service to the pilgrims at the Haj Terminal.

“Our aim is to ensure that the sacred journey of the Hajis is as safe and meaningful as possible,” added Irfan Shareef.

He also informed that 532 hajis were selected by draw of lots for the Rubath accommodation of Haj pilgrims for Haj – 2024 by the Waqf Committee H.E.H. Nizam Trust.

In the Haj Camp in Haj House, food arrangements for pilgrims and their attendants will also be made. However, the pilgrims from Hyderabad generally do not stay at a Haj camp due to proximity to the airport, and only those from the districts stay at the camp.