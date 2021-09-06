Need to understand basic concept of Islam: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Darulshifa: A national seminar on 'Message of Imam Hussain in Karbala to Humanity' was organised by the Hyderi Educational and Welfare Society at Nawab Mir Turab Bhavan in Salar Jung Museum, here, on Sunday. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan attended. In his address, Khan said that the history of Islam is made up of diverse untold tragic stories;

one such story is of Karbala. "Karbala was a place where the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, took place. The movement of Imam Hussain was a method for dealing with one's own soul and with others, for he wanted to teach us a lesson about servitude at every stage of his blessed movement."

He highlighted the need to understand the basic concept of Islam in its true spirit and Render service to humanity. Khan said it is the only platform of Majalis where people from all walks of life irrespective of caste, creed, culture and religion join and remember the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain. Concluding, he said the message of Karbala must be propagated globally with its true spirit. President of society Dr Firdaus Fatima said Imam Hussain had courageously opposed the tyrant Yazid's regime and refused to accept him as an Islamic leader. "His message was very clear that an allegiance to the tyrant regime is the most devastating act for an individual."

Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, general secretary, emphasised on educational uplift of Muslims. "Muslim Intelligentsia should play a key role in bringing educational awareness in the community. Maulana Matloob Mehdi Abedi from Delhi said It was Imam Hussain's sacrifice that has created a long-lasting effect on the nation's conscience.

Maulana Syed Mohammed Qubul Badshah Quadri Shuttari, Prof Syed Ainul Hassan, Vice- Chancellor, MANNU, Prof E Sudha Rani, Director, Dr B R Ambedkar University, Nawab Mir Ahteram Ali Khan, member of the museum, Syed Tatheer Raza Kazmi, Syed Taher Abedia spoke.