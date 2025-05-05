Live
NEET-2025 held peacefully across 190 centres in state
Examinations were held at 62 centres in twin cities
Hyderabad: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2025, aimed at admissions for MBBS courses, was held peacefully without any untoward incidents across 190 centres in the state on Sunday. Over 72,000 candidates took the NEET-UG 2025 in Telangana, with the exam scheduled from 2 PM to 5 PM. In Hyderabad, 26,000 candidates were registered to appear for the examination at 62 centres, all of which were under tight security.
Candidates were allowed entry from 11 AM to 1:30 PM.
At several locations, students were denied entry to the examination halls for arriving late. One student mistakenly arrived at the Defense Laboratory School, Research Center Imarat instead of her designated centre at the Defense Laboratory School, Kanchanbagh. Thanks to the intervention of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police BV Satyanarayana and ACP Maheshwaram, she was escorted from Balapur Police Station to her examination centre. The student and her parents expressed their gratitude to the police for their assistance. Sadly, other students were not as fortunate; many, including some at the Government Degree College in Siddipet, were denied entry due to late arrivals. Officials reported that 26 candidates were absent, with 17 in Medak and 98 in another area not turning up for the examination. Despite these issues, the NEET-UG 2025 examination was conducted peacefully amid tight security, according to officials.