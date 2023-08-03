Live
- Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
- BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
- Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
- Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
- Rs 194.88 crore released for minority welfare schemes in Telangana
- URBAN Launches Luxury Edition Smartwatches: URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
- KCR opens his Chamber doors for all in Assembly. MLAs makes a beeline
Just In
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
Neither Vanama nor Jalagam seen in assembly
Highlights
Hyderabad: Kothagudem MLA Vanama Vankateshwara Rao, who is facing disqualification and the BRS leader Jalagam Venkata Rao did not come to the Assembly...
Hyderabad: Kothagudem MLA Vanama Vankateshwara Rao, who is facing disqualification and the BRS leader Jalagam Venkata Rao did not come to the Assembly on Thursday.
Vanama Vankateshwara Rao has been facing disqualification by virtue of the High Court verdict for his wrong affidavit.
Jalagam Venkata Rao, who had got clearance to become MLA was also not seen in the Assembly as he was yet to take oath as the member. Jalagam had earlier tried to meet Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, but could not meet him. It will be interesting to see whether Venkata Rao would sit in this House or not because this is probably the last session before the next Assembly elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS