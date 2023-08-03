Neither Vanama nor Jalagam seen in assembly

Hyderabad: Kothagudem MLA Vanama Vankateshwara Rao, who is facing disqualification and the BRS leader Jalagam Venkata Rao did not come to the Assembly on Thursday.

Vanama Vankateshwara Rao has been facing disqualification by virtue of the High Court verdict for his wrong affidavit.

Jalagam Venkata Rao, who had got clearance to become MLA was also not seen in the Assembly as he was yet to take oath as the member. Jalagam had earlier tried to meet Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, but could not meet him. It will be interesting to see whether Venkata Rao would sit in this House or not because this is probably the last session before the next Assembly elections.