NEP-2020 a roadmap to empowering children: Guv
Hyderabad: The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) is a historic step for the future of the nation and a roadmap to empower every child, stated Jishnu Dev Varma, Telangana Governor and Chief Rector of the University of Hyderabad (UoH). He was speaking at the inaugural function of two-day national conference on ‘Trends and Insights in Educational Technology Post-NEP 2020’ on Monday.
The conference was organised by Department of Education and Education Technology, School of Social Sciences, UoH. The conference aims to bridge the gaps between research, policies, and practices in educational technology. During the conference, experts emphasised the need for experiential learning, outside-classroom learning, and inquiry-based learning.
While inaugurating the conference, Jishnu Dev Varma emphasised the importance of education in energising the youth and also highlighted about the traditional Indian education system, which emphasises the guru-sisya parampara (teacher-student relationship). “Education teaches us how to use the technology for benefit of mankind and it embodies the spirit of exponential learning and the conference deliberations should open new vistas and take the nation forward and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047”, he added.
Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, said that education is a mind-building process, while technology is a tool that complements education. Usha Subramanian, Professor at Chanakya University, Bengaluru, said that technology cannot replace human intelligence and that it is essential to use technology responsibly.