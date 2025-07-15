  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Netaji High School hosts investiture ceremony

Netaji High School hosts investiture ceremony
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Netaji High School’s Investiture Ceremony was held with CI Vijayavardhan and Dr. Bharat Kanth Reddy as chief guests. K Navaneeth and...

Hyderabad: Netaji High School’s Investiture Ceremony was held with CI Vijayavardhan and Dr. Bharat Kanth Reddy as chief guests. K Navaneeth and Shagoon Kumari Pandeya were sworn in as School Captain and Vice-Captain, respectively. Additionally, Mounika took charge as the Spandana Group Captain, Mahalakshmi as the Spurthi Group Captain, Rakesh as the Chaitanya Group Captain, and Devi Shree as the Sphoorti Group Captain. Other club captains also assumed their duties during the event.

CI Vijayavardhan emphasized that “disciplined education paves golden path for the children’s future.”

Dr. Reddy highlighted the importance of such programs in mental development.

The event featured cultural performances and the induction of other student leaders. School officials and staff attended the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Chairman Shivaiah, Varaprasad, Vice Chairman Srinivas Goud, General Secretary Ravikumar of QMRSMA, School principal Chintala Mahesh Kumar, Academic Director Chintala Nandini, and staff.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick