Hyderabad police seize Chinese Manja worth Rs 1.24 crore, arrest 143 persons

Hyderabad: Intensifying its drive against banned Chinese Manja, Hyderabad police seized a large quantity of the contraband item worth Rs 1.24 crore and arrested 143 people.

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, the authorities stepped up enforcement against the banned Chinese Manja (synthetic/nylon kite string) to curb its sale, storage, and transportation across the city.

Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar told a news conference that as part of the ongoing drive, the police registered 103 cases and arrested 143 persons. A total of 6,226 bobbins of Chinese Manja, with an estimated market value of Rs 1,24,52,000, have been seized.

Sajjanar said Sankranti is a festival of joy and kite-flying, but celebrations should not endanger lives. He reiterated that the government has imposed a complete ban on Chinese Manja due to the serious threat it poses to humans, birds, and the environment.

"Despite the ban, illegal sales are being carried out clandestinely. There will be zero tolerance. Anyone found selling, storing, or transporting Chinese Manja will face immediate criminal action. Special teams have been deployed across the city," he said.

The Commissioner also pointed out that some traders have shifted to online platforms to evade enforcement. "We have put in place round-the-clock surveillance on e-commerce platforms and social media. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the online sale or purchase of Chinese Manja," he warned.

He further cautioned parents about the dangers of the metallic coating on Chinese Manja, which can cause severe injuries and even electric shocks, especially to children.

Sajjanar had already warned that there would be zero tolerance for Chinese Manja.

He said that Chinese Manja is a silent killer that has caused serious injuries and even deaths of pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, birds, and animals.

Hyderabad police have formed special teams to curb the illegal manufacture, storage, transport, and sale.

The Chinese Manja has left four motorcyclists, including a constable and a student, injured over the last week. They sustained grievous neck injuries.