Netannaku Bharosa’ scheme launched

Hyderabad: Without much hype, the State government launched ‘Netannaku Bharosa’ scheme providing Rs 18,000 financial assistance to each handloom weaver and Rs 6,000 to the workers in the handloom centres every year. The government issued guidelines to implement the scheme to benefit at least 40,000 weavers. The benefit will be disbursed in two installments and deposited directly in the beneficiaries account. State Agriculture and Handlooms Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao said that the government is committed to the welfare of weavers and hence the government issued guidelines to implement the scheme from June 2 onwards. A budget outlay of Rs 48 crore was also allocated for the scheme. The handloom workers who are working in the geo-tagged looms will also get the scheme benefits.

Workers who are 18 years of age and above working on geo-tagged looms and those who engaged in pre-loom, preparatory work such as dyeing, tying, designing, warping, winding, sizing etc. would also be counted amongst the beneficiaries.