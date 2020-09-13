New age revolutionised by AI, 5G communication, robotics

Hyderabad : The industry experts and researchers from around the world, who gave plenary talks and presented a glimpse of future technology in the post-Corona Virus era during HYDCON 2020 opined that the new age is being revolutionised by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, 5G communication, self-driving cars and medicine delivery robots. While the COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately disrupted almost everything, it catalysed the process of digitisation and evolution of technology. The 3-day international virtual conference, which concluded on Saturday, was organized by IEEE Hyderabad where experts cascaded their vision for the future while presenting a glimpse of it through research papers and Special Industry Track programs.



Director-Elect of IEEE Asia Pacific (2021-2022) Deepak Mathur, conference convener Mousami Chaurasia, General Chairs Amit Kumar and Atul Negi expressed the satisfaction that the IEEE HYDCON could "change the mindset of young professionals who would otherwise refrain from technical conferences of such caliber and networking potential".

Prof. Lance Fung of Murdoch University, Australia, Conference TPC Chairs Jan Haase from Germany and N Venkatesh, Chair of IEEE Industry Relations Asia Pacific Chris Gwo Giun Lee, Director Akinori Nishihara, Secretary Takako Hashimoto and IEEE India Council Chair S N Singh also shared their industry insights during the 3-day conference. With Indian origin Deepak Mathur elected as the next Director of the Asia Pacific region, IEEE Hyderabad expressed confidence that the section will set new milestones and scale exemplary advancements under his leadership.