New CEOs for T-Works and We-Hub

Hyderabad: The T-Works and We-Hub on Wednesday got their new CEOs, as Government Orders (GOs) were passed in this regard. As per GOs, Anand Rajgopalan, who was serving as CEO of T-Works, the country’s largest prototyping centre, will be replaced with newly appointed Joginder Tanikella. He was appointed for a period of three years.

Sita Pallacholla has been appointed as CEO of We-Hub, India’s first State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, also for a three-year term. This position had been vacant for some time. Futhermore, the government appointed Sai Krishna as the IT Portfolio Advisor to IT Minister D Sridhar Babu for a period of two years.