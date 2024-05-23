Live
- New CEOs for T-Works and We-Hub
- Three dead and several injured in road accidents at Kurnool and Nirmal
- TSBIE relaxes late rule for IPASE
- TSRTC is now TGSRTC
- Vijayawada: Police book 78 persons for creating trouble on polling day
- YSRCP alleges rigging by TDP in Macharla
- After $5 trn m-cap, a $5 trn economy in sight
- Collector educates voters on how to vote in MLC poll
- TG plans 'Jala Harati' on banks of rivers to shore up temple tourism
- Visakhapatnam: New criminal laws are more justice-centric says Experts
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad: The T-Works and We-Hub on Wednesday got their new CEOs, as Government Orders (GOs) were passed in this regard. As per GOs, Anand Rajgopalan, who was serving as CEO of T-Works, the country’s largest prototyping centre, will be replaced with newly appointed Joginder Tanikella. He was appointed for a period of three years.
Sita Pallacholla has been appointed as CEO of We-Hub, India’s first State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, also for a three-year term. This position had been vacant for some time. Futhermore, the government appointed Sai Krishna as the IT Portfolio Advisor to IT Minister D Sridhar Babu for a period of two years.
