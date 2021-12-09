New Macha Bolarum market plan put on the back burner

STARTING TROUBLE…

♦ Foundation was laid long back, but work did not start

♦ As the entire market is on road, quite often huge traffic jams are witnessed

♦ For the past many years vendors have been facing hardships

Secunderabad: The long-pending project of turning the Macha Bolarum vegetable market into a model market is yet to see the light of the day, as the adjoining road to the market is in bad condition and immediately needs to be re-carpeted. Once again members of the Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association (FNBC) have requested the concerned official to renovate the market.

According to the locals, it is the oldest market; it is in a pathetic condition and needs to be renovated. More than 100 vegetable vendors sell vegetables on a narrow road in the market which lacks basic civic facilities.

Rajshekar Reddy, a resident of Bolarum said, "Macha Bolarum market is the oldest market in Secunderabad. It will be better if the State government renovates it. Its adjacent road should be widened, as it is very narrow. The vendors sell their vegetables on the narrow road causing traffic chaos in the area. Also, no officer has been deployed in the market to look after its upkeep. Many times, we have requested the concerned authorities to modernise the market. This will not only benefit the vendors but also the locals."

Remarked Murali Krishna, working president of FNBC said, "Long back the foundation stone was laid, but the work did not start. As the entire market is on road, quite often huge traffic jams are witnessed. It will be better if officials provide an alternative road to the Bolarum market RUB."

"We are vexed of requesting officials to turn Macha Bolarum vegetable market into the model market. There are no proper facilities in the market such as washrooms for vendors, proper parking space, sheds and proper pathway to walk. Everything should be under one roof, like in rythu bazaars. For the past many years we are struggling to sell," said a vegetable vendor.