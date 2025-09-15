  • Menu
New managing committee members elected at SICA

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), the premier cultural organization of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, held its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Venkateshwara, Lakdikapul on Saturday. The audited balance sheet for the previous year was presented and approved by the members. Plans for the upcoming Annual Art Festival 2025 were also discussed.

The newly elected Managing Committee is as follows – President: Dr. S. Chakravarthy, IAS (Retd); Vice Presidents: S. Jabamani, S. Gopala Krishnan, B. Ch. Subbarao, Dr. KV Ramana, Justice C.V.N. Sastry; Secretary: S Ranganathan; Joint Secretaries: M Seetarama Sarma, K.N.D. Murthy; Treasurer: B. Sudhindra Kumar; Jt. Treasurer: N Sreelatha; Members: Dr. P. Raghu, K.S. Rao, GV Panduranga Gupta, Srinivasan, Dr. K.N. Prasad, P Ramasarna Sarma, Shyamala Chirravuri, Lolla S. Murthy; Advisor : Nelaturi Rajasekhar.

