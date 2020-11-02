Newborn dies after being slipped from hospital staff in Hyderabad, family protest

Tension prevailed at a private hospital in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram after a newborn baby died after being accidentally slipped from the hands of the hospital staff.

Getting into details, the woman (23), a resident of Meerpet developed labour pains on Friday night and shifted to the hospital in Vanasthalipuram where she gave birth to a baby boy.

The delivery staff held the baby who accidentally fell on the ground due to negligence. The newborn was shifted to Niloufer hospital where he was declared brought dead. Family members of the woman staged a protest at the hospital demanding an action against the management.

In January 2020, a six-month-old boy died three days after being admitted to the hospital in Hanamkonda with breathing problems. However, the boy's condition worsened and suggested the family members shift to MGM hospital. The boy was dead while being shifted to a hospital. Enraged with the death of the boy, the family staged a protest at the hospital alleging the boy died due to medical negligence.