India Fine Art, Mumbai, announced the inaugural edition of NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024, at the esteemed Chitramayee State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Hyderabad. This landmark event, curated by renowned figures in the art world, Manvinder Dawer(Founder, India Fine Art, Mumbai), Dr. Laxman Aelay(Artist/ Scholar), and Bolgum Nagesh Goud (Artist), promised to be an immersive experience celebrating the vibrant diversity of Indian contemporary art.

The show opened on saturday 17th February. The chief guest was Mrs. Shailaja Ramaiyer IAS principal secretary YTNC department , government of Telangana , Guest of hour was Mrs. Sudha Reddy director MEIN ,chairperson Sudha Reddy foundation.

Artist Anjolie ela menon, Artist G subramanian, Artist Prabhakar kolte, Artist Gurcharan singh, Artist Shobha broota , Artist Vimmi indra, Artist Asit patnaik

Curator and gallerist Amrita kochhar

Overview:

NEWS ART FEST 2024 was not just an exhibition; it was a celebration of creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange. Presented by India Fine Art, Mumbai, this groundbreaking festival showcased the works of over 200 contemporary Indian artists, spanning various genres and styles, including paintings, sculptures, installations, and new media art. Paintings and Sculptures, both by well-established and upcoming artists, along with an Art Camp, Art Historical Talks, Panel discussions and Art installations & other New Media Art, Film Screenings, and Performances.

Key Dates, Time, and Venue:

- Onsite Art Camp: February 12th - 17th, 2024

- Preview: Saturday, February 17th, 2024, 6:00 pm onwards

- Art Show: February 18th - March 7th, 2024

- Venue: Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad

Art Camp and Preview:

The festival kicked off with an onsite Art Camp from February 12th to 17th, 2024, featuring 13 senior and eminent contemporary artists from across India. Attendees had the unique opportunity to witness these maestros in action, interacting with them as they brought their creations to life. The festival also hosted an exclusive preview on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, offering a sneak peek into the diverse and captivating artworks on display.

Art Show Highlights:

The heart of NEWS ART FEST 2024 lay in its Art Show, a curated collection of over 200 artists' works, ranging from established luminaries to emerging talents. Visitors were mesmerized by the breadth and depth of artistic expression, with pieces representing various styles, themes, and mediums. In addition to the exhibition, the festival featured Art Historical Talks, Panel Discussions, Folk Art Workshops, New Media Art Installations, Film Screenings, and Live Performances curated by experts Anand Gadapa and Dr. Nirmala Biluka.

About the Show:

NEWS ART FEST 2024 was a magnanimous and one-of-a-kind Contemporary Art Festival presented by India Fine Art, Mumbai. It was the brainchild of three enthusiastic and dynamic individuals, Dr. Laxman Aelay, Manvinder Dawer, and Bolgum Nagesh Goud, who aspired to showcase the best of artistic practices from across the country, with Hyderabad as its host city. The festival aimed to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian art and culture while providing a platform for both established and emerging artists. Hyderabad's unique legacy of nurturing art and culture, combined with its multicultural cosmopolitanism, made it the perfect setting for this transformative event. Through NEWS ART FEST 2024, they hoped to make art more accessible and affordable to art collectors and the public, enriching the vibrancy of the city and contributing to its cultural tapestry.

