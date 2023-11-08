NGT prods NHAI to hold study to tamp down loss of Chevella Banyans

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an environmental impact assessment study to minimise tree loss during the expansion of National Highway 163, which connects Hyderabad and Bijapur.

In response to a petition filed by members of the environmental group ‘Save Banyans of Chevella’ opposing the removal of ancient banyan trees for road expansion, the NGT has given the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) four months to issue terms of reference and complete the assessment process.

Initially, more than 1,000 trees along the 46-kilometre stretch between Moinabad and Manneguda were slated for removal to make way for the four-lane road. However, citizen activists raised objections in 2019.

In its judgment, the NGT bench, led by Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and Satyagopal Korlapati, expressed concerns about the viability of transplanting 780 banyan trees, as it can be a costly endeavour. Further, transplantation is only feasible for trees with a girth not exceeding 65 centimetres. The bench also noted that if uprooted trees are transplanted but do not survive, it would result in a wasteful expense.

The Save Chevella Banyans campaign, and the Nature Lovers of Hyderabad are delighted with the tribunal’s path breaking judgment. They say it injects hope into the various citizen groups and concerned individuals like them who are struggling to save trees from destruction.

Speaking to The Hans India, one of the members, Natasha Ramaratnam, said, “Previously, environmental impact assessments were primarily conducted for trees within protected forests and reserve forest areas. However, trees along national or state highways were not subjected to such assessments. We are now thrilled that this ruling is poised to become a significant landmark decision, offering enhanced tree protection even along major roadways.” Another member of the group, Tejah, said, “We are eagerly awaiting the terms of reference from the MoEFCC, and we will then assess the next steps accordingly. Nevertheless, we are extremely pleased that this represents a significant triumph in our campaign to preserve these ancient banyan trees.”