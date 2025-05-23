  • Menu
NHRC Issues Notice to CV Anand on Sandhya Theater Stampede

NHRC asks Hyderabad CP CV Anand to clarify lapses during Sandhya Theater stampede at Pushpa screening; police blamed actor Allu Arjun’s visit.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has formally issued a notice to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, demanding a comprehensive explanation regarding the crowd stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theater during the premiere screening of Pushpa.

This development follows an earlier directive from the NHRC in January, which instructed the Hyderabad police to furnish a detailed account of the events leading up to the incident. However, the Commission has now expressed dissatisfaction with the submitted report, citing lack of clarity and failure to adequately explain key lapses.

In particular, the NHRC has raised questions about the role of the police at the time of the incident, noting the proximity of the theater to a police station. It also questioned how large gatherings, loud music, and disruptions were allowed without timely intervention by local police.

The police report attributes the stampede to the unplanned arrival of film actor Allu Arjun at the theater, stating that the crowd surged unexpectedly upon his appearance. The report also notes that no baton charge was used by officers present at the scene.

However, the NHRC has flagged a critical issue: the actor’s presence at the venue despite no official approval being granted for a special screening or event. The Commission asked how such a visit proceeded without preventive measures, especially given the high likelihood of fan gatherings.

