  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

NHRC issues notice to DGP over driver’s death

NHRC issues notice to DGP over driver’s death
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a report on the...

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a report on the death of an autorickshaw driver allegedly due to physical torture by police in Hyderabad.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver died on May 13, allegedly after being subjected to physical torture by police at Rajendranagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick