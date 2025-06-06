Live
- On a mission to reform lives of prisoners
- 'There will be a price to pay for terror attacks like Pahalgam', says Shashi Tharoor in US
- People urged to plant saplings to improve greenery
- Indian delegation arrives in Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism
- Payal Ghosh opens up about her battle with depression & anxiety
- Huma Qureshi: I truly believe the future is female action
- Why managing thyroid matters when you have diabetes
- Life After 60: A new chapter begins with GenS life
- Scientists develop real-time genome sequencing to combat superbug
- How gardening nurtures your body, mind, and the planet
NHRC issues notice to DGP over driver’s death
Highlights
Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a report on the...
Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a report on the death of an autorickshaw driver allegedly due to physical torture by police in Hyderabad.
The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver died on May 13, allegedly after being subjected to physical torture by police at Rajendranagar Police Station in Hyderabad.
Next Story