NHRC issues notice to DGP over driver’s death

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a report on the death of an autorickshaw driver allegedly due to physical torture by police in Hyderabad.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver died on May 13, allegedly after being subjected to physical torture by police at Rajendranagar Police Station in Hyderabad.