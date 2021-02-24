Ni-msme unveils app for MSMEs, entreprenuers

Yousufguda: S Glory Swarupa, the Director General of National Institute for MSME (ni-msme), launched 'nimsme mobile application' (ni-msme) App on Tuesday, at a joint event organized by ni-msme and YES Bank.

RajanPental, Global Head, Branch and Retail Lending, YES Bank, expressed his pleasure of starting journey with ni-msme and wished that YES Bank would reach out to MSMEs through this app which is a plug and play platform.

"The app can be seen as a digital source to develop potential networks and knowledge sharing platform through seminars, lectures and workshops. He elaborated that the YES BANK mandated in meeting the various financial needs of MSMEs through the processes well designed in retail lending segment," he said.

Elaborating on the significance of the ni-msme mobile app, Glory Swarupa observed that it would help various stakeholders to get connected with valuable services offered at ni-msme that in turn helps in accelerating the growth of enterprise development at the national level.

She anticipated that this app would bridge the gap between premier entrepreneurial skill institution like ni-msme, retail lending service providers like YES Bank and the numerous MSME Stakeholders across India."

Sandeep Bhatnagar, Director (M&BD), ni-msme, described the app's relevance in four arenas. "It would facilitate direct communication through geo-tagging, builds trust among MSMEs and institution, quicken the enrolment process and escalate the engagement value. Based on the user-friendly built-in features of the App, he just compared it with Cherry on the cake."

On the occasion, Krishna Kamat, Zonal Head of YES Bank, also requested MSME fraternity to make use of the fullest advantage of this digital platform to make Indian Government dream of scaling $ 5 trillion economy.

In general, this mobile application will enable the registered members to display and sell their products through in-built marketplace (m-commerce), register for ongoing and upcoming training programs, avail consulting services and do online booking of infrastructure facilities such as lecture halls, auditorium/ conference hall and guest rooms available at ni-msme campus in Hyderabad.