NIFT Hyderabad kicks off Orientation 2025 with a vibrant start

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad, has welcomed its new student batch with a vibrant three-day orientation program that began on Wednesday.

The event marks the beginning of the academic journey for 248 fresh entrants—215 undergraduates and 33 postgraduates—who arrived from across India to embark on careers in design, fashion technology, and management.

The inaugural session, held at the NIFT Auditorium, was attended by distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. Malini Divakala, Director of NIFT Hyderabad, Joint Director Dr. Prithwiraj Mal, and former CAC Dr. M Annaji Sharma. Faculty Coordinators Prof. Jyothirmai S (CC-FP) and Prof. Rajyalakshmi (CC-FMS) also welcomed the incoming cohort.

During the session, students and their parents were introduced to campus facilities, academic departments, student clubs, and mentorship resources. Key highlights included presentations on student health services, banking and hostel arrangements, besides a guided campus tour. A special segment showcased the vibrancy of Hyderabad City, helping students acclimate to their new surroundings.

The orientation also spotlighted NIFT’s commitment to holistic student development. Interactive initiatives such as “Feel the Beat – Fuel the Health” (a Zumba wellness program), “High on Life – Not on Substance,” and “Sustainability Starts with You” were launched to promote healthy and responsible lifestyles. Networking events with NIFT’s international linkage partners added a global dimension to the proceedings.

The final day, August 1, will culminate in a colourful cultural showcase titled “Rang Tarang”, starting at 2.30 PM in the auditorium. The talent show will feature performances from the newly admitted students and serve as a celebratory conclusion to the orientation.

NIFT Hyderabad’s Orientation 2025 aims not just to induct students into academic life, but to ensure their social and emotional transition is both smooth and memorable, the NIFT Hyderabad director said.