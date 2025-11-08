Nigerian deported for 10-year overstay in Hyd

Acting on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended a Nigerian national, who had been living illegally in India for over a decade after his visa expired. The man, identified as Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro, also known as Hopy Cup or Jeksa, was deported to Nigeria with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), officials said.

Okoro, 43, had entered India in 2012 on a business visa to deal in garments. Over the years, he frequently travelled between Bangalore and Hyderabad, allegedly maintaining contacts with drug traffickers. Police sources indicated that Okoro turned to drug-peddling to sustain a lavish lifestyle after his visa and passport expired. While he was not found in possession of narcotics at the time of arrest, investigators confirmed his suspected involvement in supply networks operating within the city’s nightlife circuit.

“He was moving around suspiciously in Asif Nagar limits when our team intercepted him. His travel documents were long expired, and his details were forwarded to FRRO for verification,” H-NEW officials said. After confirmation of his illegal stay and past drug involvement, deportation proceedings were expedited in coordination with immigration authorities.

According to the Hyderabad police, H-NEW has deported 22 foreigners residing illegally in the city since its inception10 of them this year alone. Most had overstayed their visas under business or student pretexts and were later found involved in illegal trade, including narcotics supply.

Police officials noted that Hyderabad continues to attract several foreign nationals who initially enter on valid visas but gradually drift into the underworld of drug trafficking. “They exploit urban anonymity and the growing drug market among youth. Once networks are formed, exiting becomes difficult,” a senior officer observed.

The deportation operation was executed under the supervision of Inspector S Bala Swamy and Sub-Inspector B Manoj Kumar, with the assistance of H-NEW staff and FRRO officials.