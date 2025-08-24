Nine-day sports festival kicks off with grand opening

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium came alive with the launch of the National Sports festivals, a nine-day celebration of athleticism, community, and youth empowerment.

Organized under the auspices of the Telangana Sports Authority, the festival aims to promote sports culture across the state and encourage participation from all age groups.

Addressing the occasion, Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari who inaugurated the event, emphasized the importance of nurturing sporting talent from an early age. He urged parents to take an active role in instilling interest in sports among children, stating that early exposure not only benefits families but also contributes to the strength and well-being of society. “Future champions should be identified from childhood,” he said, adding that sports build character, discipline, and health.

Quoting the Telugu proverb “Mokkai Vanganidi Manai Vanguna?” (It’s easier to train a plant than a tree), the Minister highlighted that children trained in sports from a young age are more likely to succeed and lead healthier lives. He stressed that sports should not be seen as extracurricular activities but as essential tools for holistic development.

Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy echoed the Minister’s sentiments, announcing that the festival was being held on an unprecedented scale, with support from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He explained that the initiative goes beyond the traditional one-day celebration of National Sports Day, offering nine days of innovative programs designed to engage students, professionals, and communities across Telangana. Events will be held not only in Hyderabad but also in educational institutions throughout the district centers. The launch event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Deputy Directors Chandra Reddy, Ravinder, and Anitha; PRO Kaleru Suresh; Stadium Administrator Madhu; and Future Olympian Organizer Siva Prasad. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit behind the festival and the shared commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture in the state.