Nirmaan – Building better future for young India

More than 15 years back, some students of BITS Pilani came together to help the underprivileged. The group started working in the areas of education, skill development, entrepreneurship and social leadership.



Ever since, the group later turned itself into a voluntary group, Nirmaan, and is reaching out to the needy. Several youngsters are undergoing training and securing better employment.

Nirmaan flagship programmes target to solve important problems faced by a government schoolchild, especially girls, such as lack of basic infrastructure, grade level competencies, life skills and career guidance, digital, vocational, employability skills, financial and mentoring support for further education etc. It trains youth for the skill development by conducting programmes on it so that they can lead their own livelihood, this NGO also partners with corporate companies and gets fund from the private companies in the form of CSR.

This month so far, as part of their digital leadership programme, the team distributed 60 mobile phones among orphans, along with 6 months of free data. They also provided a mentor to take care of their education needs. Grocery kits, too, are supplied to families whose children are studying in government schools.

In the current COVID 19 pandemic scenario, Nirmaan has pivoted its programmes to urgently respond to the health and community emergency and installed 13 life support ventilators at select hospitals and distributed more than 3,500 masks and 1,600 sanitiser bottles to the Anganwadi workers in Telangana.

Mayur Patnala, founder and CEO of Nirmaan Organisation, informs: "We have completed 16 years in the service of the nation and we could together meaningfully impact over 15 lakh children, youth, women and farmers. We thank all our volunteers and donors. In the next two years, Team nirmaan.org will provide the knowledge and support required to the people, our future programs include helping differently abled in employment and adopting tribal villages in Telangana and other parts of India."

Nirmaan coordinates with various government departments including health and family welfare, women and child welfare, Committee for COVID 19 Management, GHMC and police department etc., to build the health infrastructure and provide necessary support to the frontline workers.

"Nirmaan is also working alongside with communities to provide ration and hygiene kit support and livelihood support through mask making production units and also gave smart phones to the people who are facing difficulties in attending the classes in the Covid time. During the recent floods in Hyderabad, the volunteers took active participation and helped the people whose houses were affected in the flood and helped them," Patnala added.

Delete Edit



