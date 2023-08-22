Live
Nirmal: BJP leader’s fast against Master Plan enters 6th day
BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy's fast to death to cancel the Nirmal Master Plan entered 6th day on Monday as police shifted him to hospital.
Nirmal : BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy’s fast to death to cancel the Nirmal Master Plan entered 6th day on Monday as police shifted him to hospital. There was a scuffle between the party activists as the police forcefully took Maheshwar Reddy to hospital at around 2 am on Sunday night as his condition worsened.
BJP State president G Kishan Reddy who visited the hospital to see the Maheshwar Reddy, strongly condemned the forceful breaking of the BJP leader’s hunger strike by the police. Later, he visited activists and farmers who were injured in the lathi charge. Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy said that Minister Indrakaran Reddy’s wicked rule in Nirmal became known throughout Telangana.
And BJP ranks who fought against Minister Indrakaran Reddy are the ideal for Telangana.
He alleged that the minister is committing land grabs in Nirmal in the name of his family members and relatives. And he assured that the BJP government is responsible for canceling the 220 GO with the officials.