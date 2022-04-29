Nitin Gadkari for Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will arrive here on an official visit on Friday.

He will participate in foundation-laying and dedication to the nation of 12 national highway projects of 354 km with an investment of Rs 7,853 crore.

The programme will be held at the Shamshabad area in Mamidipally in Ranga Reddy district.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and State MPs will also attend the programme.